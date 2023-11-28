Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township is looking to fill a soon-to-be-open seat on its general authority board with a local community member.

The new member will assist the Millcreek Township General Authority (MTGA) board in marketing MTGA properties and scaling resident communications. All members are responsible for attending meetings and acting as informed voting members on MTGA affairs.

Appointed members of the Authority Board will receive no additional compensation.

“Resident input has been an essential part of the Millcreek Township General Authority (MTGA) and the positive feedback we’ve received so far is a direct result of addressing the community needs identified in the Embrace Millcreek Comprehensive Plan and Presque Isle Gateway District Plan,” said MTGA Board Chairman Dave Zimmer.

Millcreek will give special attention to candidates with a communications and marketing background.

Qualified applicants will be community members who can make short- and long-term decisions with the best interests of Millcreek residents in mind. Candidates must be a Millcreek resident and own a business or property within the township.

Currently, the board consists of the three Millcreek Supervisors, Jim Bock, Dan Ouellet and Kim Clear and two citizen members, Dave Zimmer, chairman, and Cheryl Mitchell, vice-chair. Dave Zimmer is the current CEO of Erie Bank and Cheryl Mitchel was an Erie Insurance real estate executive.

Candidates will be reviewed and appointed by the Millcreek Township Supervisors.