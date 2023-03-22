On World Water Day we are celebrating Lake Erie, showing appreciation for its water supply and tourism draw.

Erie’s premier attraction provides the region with water access including seven miles of beaches and it supports important local crops like our grape vineyards.

“Without it we certainly would not be anywhere near the kind of destination that we are now,” said John Oliver of VisitErie.

Oliver said Lake Erie water also supplies attractions like Waldameer, Splash Lagoon, Peek’n Peak and several events, all driving tourism numbers.

“Tall Ships was very successful, our lodging properties did very well. While they were in town, and we certainly saw that people that came for tall ships also went to do other things while they were here,” Oliver went on to say.

The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, a group that promotes fishing in the region, said the lake is a year-round attraction for anglers.

“We didn’t have a lot of ice this year, but fishing still went on. We have a lot of good public accessible opportunities along, especially in the City of Erie and Presque Isle, so the waters were open and the fishing was there,” said Jerry Skrypzak of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club.

“You got the bay, you got the lake, the marinas, there are so many different places that you can go to. It’s awesome,” said Richard Ganska, who was out fishing on Erie’s Bayfront.

However, environmentalists said there are growing concerns for bodies of water including Lake Erie.

“One of the biggest newest threats are microplastics, nano-plastics, getting into the water, thinking about prescription medications and how that impacts the quality of our water,. So those are all things that we need to continue to monitor,” said Sarah Ewing, dean of health professions & science at Gannon University.