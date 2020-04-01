April 1st is Census Day

With many are staying at home due the COVID-19 pandemic, you are being encouraged to celebrate Census Day while you do so.

Local leaders are stepping up to say if you haven’t already done so, today is the day to take the time to fill out the 2020 Census.

April 1st has been deemed Census Day, meaning it’s a day where residents can celebrate where they are living and to honor making sure they are counted this year.

According to the census, for every person that is not counted that could cost $2,100 in federal funding for the next 10 years.

For example, the funding that is coming in right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, that money and numbers for how much is needed, is being generated through the 2010 Census count.

Due to COVID-19, it is not known how far census workers will be pushed to begin heading to homes in order to help increase the count.

When that does happen, the U.S. Census Bureau will let the workers know what safety measures they need to be taking.