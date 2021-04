Starting today April 3rd, you will need to change the way that you make a phone call.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said that beginning on Saturday April 3rd, you will need to dial ten digits beginning with the area code 814.

The commission said that if you dial only seven digits, you will receive a message asking you to hang up and try again.

The next step could be to have a 582 area code, which could eventually be used if 814 is exhausted.