April 5 marks the one-year anniversary of the Erie High School shooting, and district officials say significant strides have been made in keeping students and staff safe.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito told us the day is painful for everyone to re-live, but one year later he feels the buildings are safer than they have ever been. He said the district has been working very closely with the Erie Education Association (EEA) and each building has a safety committee.

Polito added that the school district has invested over $2 million in safety upgrades within the last year, which includes metal detectors, additional cameras and audible door alarms.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback about the safety and security upgrades. Again, we’ve been working very closely with the teachers to make sure that we’re identifying issues in each of the buildings that we need to address, and working to get those things done,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie School District.

Polito also said that safety training takes place, but each group in the buildings takes a look at what their needs are and does additional training if needed.