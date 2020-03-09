Arby’s restaurant closed after Sunday afternoon fire

One area fast food restaurant forced to close its doors Sunday after a fire is reported inside the establishment.

Crews responded to the Arby’s restaurant on Edinboro Road near the Millcreek Mall shortly after 2:00p.m. Sunday afternooon.

According to the manager of the restaurant, a discarded cigarette butt caught one of the sides of the building on fire. The smoke traveled from the walls up into the ceiling. The store was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on when the restaurant is expected to reopen.