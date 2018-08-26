Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Archbishop Calls For Pope Francis To Resign.

A potential bombshell statement has been released to the media in the Catholic Church abuse scandal.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano issued an 11 page written statement yesterday that says says Pope Francis knew of the allegations against Archbishop Theodore McCarrick and

"continued to cover for McCarrick". Archbishop Vigano also urged Pope Francis to "set a good example to the cardinals and bishops who covered for McCarrick's abuses and resign along with all them". There is much more to this developing story. ABC World News will have more at 6:30.

Archbishop Vigano's statement can be read here:

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/ex-nuncio-accuses-pope-francis-of-failing-to-act-on-mccarricks-abuse