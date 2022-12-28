Arctic “Blue” stays in Canada this weekend

After a frigid Christmas weekend, Mother Nature is doing an about-face for this New Year’s Weekend. Large ridge will build into the area for the weekend, giving us milder air. On the other hand, it will also tap some Gulf moisture, so expect some showers, particularly Saturday. At this time, it looks mild enough, even Saturday Night, for everything to stay as rain showers. Keep updated on any changes to that forecast by going to www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app.