Arctic air with areas of lake snow

Erie, PA (WJET) – Areas of lake effect snow expected through Tuesday morning, before tapering. Here’s a look at how much snow could fall by Tuesday morning.

Snowfall forecast through Tuesday morning.

Notice that these numbers are lower than previously anticipated but there will be some areas that will see enough to shovel and plow. A winter weather advisory continues for the entire area through 7 AM. The immediate Lake Erie shoreline and near the city will have lesser snow amounts, with the heaviest snowfall to the south and east of I-90.

Arctic air will be the other factor heading out Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at anticipated wind chill temperatures.

Wind chill temperature by Tuesday morning.

The wind chill temperature is expected to be sub-zero by Tuesday morning. You’ll need the heavy winter gear through Tuesday. Also, don’t forget to bring pets inside during this type of cold.

It will remain windy, but temperatures will rise through Tuesday night and by Wednesday, the temperature should reach the upper 30s, as a southwesterly flow takes over.

