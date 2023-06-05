Short answer: No. At least not yet. We have not had any rain since May 20, but the relatively cool weather (except last week) and the smoke from the forest fires in western Canada have all helped temper the evaporation from the soil. We also got help from above average precipitation the first three months of the year.

Officially, we are “abnormally dry,” according to the official drought report issued by NOAA. Very little rain is expected for this week. Despite cool temperatures, NW Pennsylvania might move into the “Moderate” drought range.

If this happens, people with wells will want to watch their water levels. Some bans on water usage may also be initiated by local municipalities.

If these do occur, you will be able to find out about it at yourerie.com.