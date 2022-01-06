Are you ready for the snow? City of Erie preparing for upcoming snow storm

The City of Erie is prepared for the upcoming snowstorm that is expected to hit the area Thursday night into Friday.

Officials with the City of Erie Streets Bureau say they have all their trucks and salt spreaders ready to go.

When the snow hits, they will begin salting the roads. And when the snow starts accumulating, they will begin plowing.

They tell us they will take care of the main roads first, then focus on the smaller outlying streets.

“I put it to you this way, you have your first responders, your police, and fire; if we don’t clear the roads, they’re not going to be able to get to you. So we’re actually the first responders to get out so they can get to you,” Steven Sornberger, Chief, City of Erie Streets Bureau.

Sornberger says they have 35 plow trucks and 17 salt spreaders.