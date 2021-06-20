Area bands take the stage at Voodoo Compound in Meadville supporting the Anna Shelter

There is nothing better than enjoying live music, cold drinks, and helping a good cause.

This was the first of four concerts featuring local and national bands at the Voodoo Compound in Meadville.

There were also vendors, beer and food by Voodoo Brewing Company.

One hundred percent of the proceeds collected went to the Anna Shelter of Erie.

Area bands playing included the band Hanna from Jamestown, New York, Michael McFarland from Cleveland, and Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey from Olean, New York.

The three day Riverside Musical Festival is next weekend.

