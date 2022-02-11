Area bars and restaurants gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

Bars and restaurants are looking forward to a good day of business on Super Bowl Sunday. Our crews stopped by a couple of places to see how busy they are getting ready.

Pizza, ribs, chicken wings, all popular things folks love to eat while watching the Big Game. Erie Arena Sports Bar on French Street is getting ready, but they are dealing with the rising price of chicken wings.

“I think there is a lot of shortages. There is issues with delays and ordering and we are having a hard time getting product if we can get product. At this point, it’s kind of just a matter of where we can get it and make sure that we are not passing that price onto the guest and trying to recoup it in other places,” said Chelsea Christiansen, Owner of Erie Arena Sports Bar.

A lot of people are already placing their orders for the game.

“We have quite a few people already that are calling those orders in early to make sure that they are getting them and that is all we can ask for, to get those orders in early,” Christiansen said.

Odis 12 Sports Bar and Grille is also busy planning and ordering enough food. They are also dealing with high chicken wing prices.

“We have not had any issues so far with supply. However, the price of the wings on our end has not come down at all. We were hoping that it would, at some point, but it normally rises around the Super Bowl. We are hoping that it will come down possibly afterwards,” said Lynda Fisher, Operation Manager at Odis 12 Sports Bar and Grille.

But, that doesn’t stop people from placing orders.

“We try to do that in 15 minute time slots to schedule it out. That gives us an idea going into the Super Bowl knowing how busy we are going to be and how to staff, where to put people. Obviously, the closer we get to the time the Super Bowl starts, the busier we are,” Fisher said.

Both places said while they are paying more for chicken wings, the price they are selling them is staying the same.