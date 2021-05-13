Area businesses offering incentives to attract new employees

Some area business owners continue to struggle with hiring enough workers because some of the laid off workers would rather be collecting unemployment.

For some, the money they get with unemployment is better than actually working. Business owners are forced to do something to bring them back.

The Subway located on East 38th Street is short staffed and feeling the strain.

“We have been having to cut our hours. We used to close at 11:00 p.m., then it was 10:00 p.m., now it’s 8:00 p.m. The past week, we had to close early a lot of times since we don’t have any new people coming in.” said Daisy Rendon, Assistant Store Manager.

Recently, they increased the hiring wage by $1 and added a pay raise after the first 90 days.

“We have had about two people come in. We had a few before, but they left. Right now, we are at about six people.” Rendon said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the phones at Just In Time Staffing were ringing off the hook.

“We have a great team that’s here 24/7 just trying to reach out and see if people who may have worked for us in the past are ready to get back to work.” said Jessica Bongionro.

She says it’s been a tough time for them and their clients. They too had to get creative and offer incentives and referral programs, such as getting $100 for referring workers who work more than 90 days.

“Supposedly, unemployment will be up in September with those additional benefits and we are hoping to see a surge of people between now and then preparing to get back to work.” Bongionro said.

Other businesses offering incentives including Marco’s Pizza, Taco Bell and Sheetz. Sheetz is offering a $2 wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees, which will go into effect on May 18th