Area churches and synagogues discussing organ donation part of National Donor Sabbath weekend

Churches and synagogues around the area will be talking about saving lives through organ donation this weekend.

It’s National Donor Sabbath this weekend. The Organ Procurement Group Core is sponsoring the event.

Speakers will be addressing congregations either live or by computer to tell the stories of people whose lives were saved through organ donations.

One speaker is liver recipient Don Pepe, a church deacon who says he gets emotional thinking that he’s alive because of a gift from a stranger.

“It’s so very wonderful and beautiful to be able to know that somebody has often given up their life for you when that moment happened when I was told that the match was perfect when I was in the hospital waiting, I broke down because I realized that somebody died.” Pepe said.

Pepe is a Deacon in his church and also serves as the Borough Manager of Zelienople north of Pittsburgh