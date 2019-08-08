Area company leaders joined together to offer ideas on combating workplace stress

Stress in the workplace costs American companies billions each year in lost productivity, and increased sick time. It can even shorten the lives of workers.

Area company leaders joined together to talk over ways that companies can relieve stress on their employees.

Mental illness, and behavioral health experts offered advice on how to create a lower stress environment that can reduce heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other stress related disorders.

“As difficult as it is to find good employees, it’s that much more challenging to keep them. Anything that we can do to make the workplace more manageable, enjoyable, is helpful in maintaining that sort of an environment,” said John Krahe, President, Manufacturer’s Association.

The Manufacturer’s Association holds these Impact 2019 talks every three months to talk about issues facing local business.