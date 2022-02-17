Area crews busy dealing with flooding due to rain and melting snow

Old Man Winter put road crews out in Harborcreek Township to work.

Armed with shovels and picks, crews were clearing off snow from the storm systems and ditches.

“Our storm systems are, kind of, designed to handle water in intake areas. With the ice build-up that we get along the roads, that water may not get to that appropriate catch basin,” said Tim May, Harborcreek Township Supervisor.

If the water doesn’t go into the catch basin, that’s where the trouble starts.

“It usually ends up in someone’s yard or driveway and then it starts backing up to their house. Then, it starts making its way to the basement and the sump pumps are already working as hard as they can,” said Kurt Heidecker, Harborcreek Township Crew Leader.

Their shift started at 7:00 a.m. with calls of people’s yards flooding. They have three shifts working all day and night.

Folks in the neighborhood are glad to see crews working to prevent flooding on the roads too.

“Well, you don’t want to have a flooding road because you are going to have people driving through it, then lose traction and possibly have an accident,” said Robert Loosley, Harborcreek Township Resident.

Jeff Gibbens with the City of Erie Streets Department says his crews are ready. He says most of their catch basins are open.

“We were anticipating that, so we had guys ready to go and open things up, but the weather helped melt all around the basins for the most part, so we have not had a lot of issues whatsoever,” said Jeff Gibbens, City of Erie Streets Department.

In other areas, Millcreek Township saw some flooding. Walnut Creek in Fairview was raging but not overflowing.

In Venango County, the word is the ice is flowing normally without any issues or damage.