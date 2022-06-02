“Me being the largest apple farm here in Erie County, my stress level is very high,” said Tim Burch, owner of Burch Farms.

Burch is a sixth generation farmer in North East. He grows apples, peaches, and grapes on his 200-acre farm.

“It looks like a bumper crop apples may be one of the largest crops of apples I’ve seen in my generation,” Burch said.

Like many other business owners, Burch is struggling to find help.

“The pandemic had its own challenges and we are supposed to be beyond it. Seriously, nothing has changed. We are still very short on labor and that is one of the biggest fears I have right now. I’m going to stress until Labor Day hoping I can find enough apple pickers to get them off of the trees and into the box,”

Burch is not alone. Some farmers fear they might be force to replace people with machines, which is something many area farmers have already had to do.

“It might be something where I reach out and try to see if that’s a possibility to use their equipment at the end of the season,” said Jeffrey Clorley, owner of Clorley Farms.

The labor shortage isn’t the only problems that local farmers are facing. The cost of chemicals used to spray their crops has skyrocketed.

Like all of us, they’re paying record high fuel prices to keep their trucks and tractors going.

“From fertilizer costs, chemical costs, fuel costs, container costs right now, it’s very overwhelming. It is so stressful and there isn’t anything anyone can do about it and it is scary,” Burch said.

Burch said if things don’t change soon, he might have to make some tough decisions. Decisions that will impact the region’s access to fresh fruit.

“When it comes to the point where I have to pay $15-20 an hour to pick apples, apples are not worth that much. I might have to be done raising apples,” Burch said.

While grape and blueberry farmers can be equipment to pick the crop, apple and peach farmers don’t have that option and they have to rely on people.