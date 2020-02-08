Area first responders honored at Zem Zem Shrine Club

First responders from Erie County were honored Friday night.

The collaboration with UPMC Hamot and the Erie Firefighters Association gives first responders and elected government officials the chance to reconnect with one another. Over 180 attendees heard from a series of speakers regarding public safety issues, including the importance of the state of EMS and pre-hospital care services.

“Responders in the room with public safety officials, also our government officials, so everyone has an understanding of some of the challenges we face to make sure our responders are out there providing excellent service to the patients.” said Dr. Jason Chenault, Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

First responders also discussed ways to improve public safety and bring the best care to patients.