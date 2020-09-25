Area golf courses see increase in revenue due to busy summer season

Many people are picking up new hobbies during the COVID-19, and that has helped one sport grow for people of all ages.

Golf is a sport that requires a lot of patience. With not much else to do, many are picking up a club to see how well they can drive.

The sport of golf is bringing people together during a time of social distance.

“My partner over there, he’s just starting out this year. He is hitting the ball pretty good, but you’re having fun.” said Junius Johnson.

“It’s wonderful. It’s nice to be out here among brothers, enjoying this nice weather and playing a game that we all love.” said Westler Hutchins.

At the start of the pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf did not allow golf courses to open. Once they got the okay to tee off, local courses have seen large crowds.

“J.C. Martin, losing six or seven weeks in the beginning of the year, is on pace to do close to or even a little bit better than the best year they have ever had. Downing, the June, July, and August period is better than we have had in the last 15 years and we are on pace to do as well for the whole year, better than we’ve ever done.”said Paul Lichtenwalter, City Finance Director.

The finance director going on to explain that with so many people picking up the hobby this year the hope is the numbers will continue to grow in the future.

“It’s good that it’s getting more popular. It’s expensive, but its getting popular, and the more people play, the better it is.” said Max Vactor.

“Just practice a lot, have fun, and get out to the golf course.” said Christian Lang.

The City of Erie says J.C. Martin typically closes on October 15th, but if the weather stays warm and dry, it could remain open longer.

Downing will close when the snow starts to fly.

The City of Erie said that with the uptick in golfers, you’re encouraged to call to see if there are tee times to make sure you can get on the course.