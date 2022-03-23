Erie hospitals and behavioral healthcare centers strained by the pandemic will be receiving more than $6.6 million in federal funding to replenish resources and fund recruitment and retention efforts.

This was announced by State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins on March 23.

Lawmakers said that the funding represents Erie’s share of $225 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act and will provide critical reinforcements to healthcare workers who have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

“The pandemic showed us the heroic side of so many Erie workers, and our healthcare workers are a shining example of that. Incredibly dedicated frontline medical personnel have been working tirelessly through extreme challenges, and they need reinforcements. This funding is going to allow Erie hospitals and care providers deliver those reinforcements by funding recruitment and retention of staff and other critical resources.” State Rep. Pat Harkins (D) Erie

“Staffing shortages have not only strained our health care resources, but can affect patient care. Securing this funding brings relief to frontline workers and also helps ensure that Erie residents continue receiving the dedicated level of health care they deserve,” State Rep. Bob Merski (D) Erie

The funding includes the following: