Area health care systems enhancing process for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

UPMC Hamot and LECOM’s Center for Health and Aging are improving its COVID-19 vaccine schedules. This comes as some patients struggle to get an appointment in Phase 1A.

Both health care systems are working with a short supply of vaccines every week. It’s a matter of figuring out the best solution to get in contact with patients in a timely way. Time is of the essence as Erie County residents await their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“The concern of it being out there and knowing that a vaccine is available and her being a high risk patient, it’s very frustrating.” said Ted Williams, scheduling vaccine for his mother.

.Representatives from UPMC Hamot will contact senior citizens by phone, text or email to schedule their appointments.

“We are essentially leaving a callback number for those that have a voicemail set up, so they will have a number to call back to the call center.” said Jason Chenault, Senior Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot.

If you’re over 80 years old and you haven’t received a call from UPMC Hamot, you’re expected to receive one in the next few days.

“Anybody that may have not received a call, we will attempt to call them again to make sure we get in contact with them. We definitely don’t want to miss anyone.” Chenault said.

UPMC Hamot is tailoring to those of highest risk in age, and then it will descend to each age group.

LECOM’s Center for Health and Aging is also expanding it’s scheduling process once more vaccine becomes available.

A spokesperson for LECOM tells us they will be launching a new online scheduling system soon and that will allow people to book appointments online.