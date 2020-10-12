Area legal experts weigh in on President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Healthcare was the highlight of day one for the confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee.

Those proceedings wrapped up this afternoon, but not before Democrats and Republicans wasted no time going after one another.

Democrats focused on what they said is at stake while focusing on the millions who stand to lose health care coverage if the affordable care act is struck down.

Republicans fired back while arguing that judges shouldn’t make policy but rather make decisions only based on law.

If confirmed, Judge Amy Coney Barrett would tilt the ideological balance of the nation’s highest court making it a 6-3 conservative majority.

Here is how area legal experts are weighing in on the confirmation hearing.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her death bed asked that her seat would not be filled until after the November election.

Even a dying wish won’t change what is in motion currently.

President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is being both cheered and criticized.

It’s the first time a Supreme Court nomination is being considered three weeks before a presidential election.

It’s not just any seat up for grabs, it’s one held by liberal feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Then you add on to that what happened in 2016 when Mitch McConnell refused and the Republicans and senate refused to have a vote or hearing for Mayor Garland,” said Jeffery Bloodworth, History Professor at Gannon University.

Amy Coney Barretts’ nomination comes at a time when Republicans are in control of the senate and the White House, at least for now.

“Liberals I think rightly see Roe v Wade and Obama Care as at least two of high profile rulings at stake. If this seat goes to a conservative, that can swing the court,” said Bloodworth.

Bloodworth further explained the nomination seems to be the “power of politics at play.” We spoke with one Erie attorney who said that the nominations are not supposed to be a partisan move.

“We like to have our judges wear black robes. We like to have the lady of justice with a blindfold over her face. Typically the judicial branch is seen as independent and to a great extent immune to politics,” said John Knox, Area Lawyer.

However, with an election just weeks away, Knox believes that this will be yet another move that divides the parties.

“This is a pretty unique timeline admittedly I think both parties would acknowledge that it’s sort of an unfortunate thing because it’s going to get politicized being this close to an election on both sides,” said Knox.

The confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court nominee is expected to go until Thursday.