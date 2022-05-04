Changes have been made to the area near Veterans Memorial Park on Glenwood Park Avenue.

Some of the debris has been removed from the vacant lot.

Neighbors and visitors of Veterans Memorial Park said that they were disappointed to see junk and debris so close to the park.

Since April of 2022, the area on Glenwood Park Avenue has been tended to, several cars have been removed, and the lot has been cleaned up.

One board member from the Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee said it’s noticeable that progress has been made and they plan to expand the park.

“We’re just trying to beautify that corner. It’s a sacred area for veterans and for everybody for that matter, and we just want to make sure that it looks nice for everybody,” said Joe Benacci, Board Member of Erie Veterans Memorial Park.

The Veterans Memorial Park Committee will start to make improvements in June of 2022.