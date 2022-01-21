Area plumbers share maintenance tips for winter home care

The extreme and frigid temperatures have kept plumbers busy and now they’re sharing maintenance tips for homeowners this winter.

Cold weather and freezing pipes go hand in hand when temperatures start dropping. The volume of snow on Monday led to a number of furnaces and hot water tanks malfunctioning from plugged vents.

Plumbers responded to the calls by shoveling snow away from the outside vents and raking snow off of roofs of mobile homes.

A local plumbing business owner expresses the importance of always checking to ensure that your heat that your heat tape is working properly. Before the season starts along with other winter care tips to prevent frozen pipes.

“We’ve had an awful lot of frozen kitchen lines because most kitchen sinks are on the outside wall and therefore what I tell a lot of homeowners is to leave the cabinet open underneath to let that air, kind of that hot air, get in to prevent the freezing,” said H. Jack Langer, President of H. Jack Langer Plumbing and Heating.

More winter home tips are to open the latches on crawlspaces for heat to enter, shut off the water in your outside hose bibs, and the most important is know how to locate your main water shut off.