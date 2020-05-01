Area private campgrounds open for the season

Private campgrounds are also allowed to open for the season.

We stopped by Sparrow Pond Family Campground in Waterford. The owner says the pandemic has not had much of an impact on them, as this is the time they would normally start to open up for the camping season.

They have implemented all of the CDC guidelines to keep everyone safe. Campers are expected to remain physically distant from other campers. Places like the playground and basketball court will remain closed.

“Ready to get here, mostly everybody is local. We’re not taking too many reservations for out of town people. A lot of people wanting to get out and get away from their house. Just get in the air.” said Thomas Makowski, Owner of Sparrow Pond.

Sparrow Pond has not opened their cabins just yet. They expected to open later this month.