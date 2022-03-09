Despite an ongoing court battle, thousands of Erie County residents have applied and received mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election.

Despite the court battle over mail-in ballots, the Erie County Board of Elections sent out about 40,000 mail-in ballot applications in February.

One Erie County Elections official said they’ve received about 15,000 applications. She said that Erie County is processing those applications and they are expecting to honor them.

However, if the Supreme Court finds the mail-in ballots unconstitutional, Erie County will not be able to send out the ballots.

“In the event that the mail-in ballot was found unconstitutional and we couldn’t send the ballots out, any voter who has an excuse may apply for an absentee ballot,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor for the Erie County Board of Elections.

Fernandez says a voter must be away from their municipality on Election Day in order to qualify for an absentee ballot.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Voters 65 and older also qualify for absentee ballots.