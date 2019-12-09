Area residents encouraged to take part in Shop with a Hero

The 2019 Shop with a Hero event is just around the corner around the area and residents are invited to come out and watch.

The events are made possible by grants from Walmart and with community donations. Personnel within a school selects children to participate and each will be paired up with a hero such as a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMS or military personnel)

They will have the opportunity to spend $100 on Christmas gifts for themselves and/or family members.

Here is a list of Walmart locations where Shop with a Hero will be taking place this year.