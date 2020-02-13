Area restaurants gearing up for Valentine’s Day

Restaurants around Erie are beginning final preparations for an expected busy weekend.

Valentine’s Day not only brings a hike in sales for flower shops and chocolates, but for restaurants as well. Many different places are already booked when it comes to reservations, but others are just looking forward to the weekend rush.

“People are going to start coming tonight. Friday, Saturday and Sunday brunch is almost full, so people are really going out for this weekend,” said Bertrand Artigues, owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar & Restaurant.

Kelsey Troup, the manager of Calamari’s Squid Row, is also excited for the busy weekend.

“You know, you want to make sure everyone has a very nice night and enjoys their time, make it as romantic as possible, even if it’s just families or couples or whoever comes in our door,” said Troup.

Chef Joe Perrino at The Cork 1794, likes the busy season, especially on Valentine’s Day.

“Once the restaurant fills up and its buzzing, the team back there is in the zone and we are ready to serve everything,” said Chef Perrino.

Restaurant managers explained that if you don’t have a reservation anywhere this weekend, you’ll want to call before heading out.