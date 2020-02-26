1  of  2
Area schools receive grants to enhance school safety

Local News
Area schools are getting a boost in security thanks to state grants totaling more than $700,000.

According to Ryan Bizzarro’s office, the money will fund personnel and equipment based resources.

The funding includes more than $400,000 for the Northwest Tri County Intermediate Unit 5 for mental health specialists and other security related costs.

More than $250,000 will go to Millcreek Township to fund alarm panels for security alarms.

Also, $40,000 will go to the General McLane School District for student counseling services.

