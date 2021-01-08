Area Steelers, Browns and Bills fans gear up for busy weekend of playoff football

Are you ready for some football? All three local NFL teams are getting ready to kickoff in the playoffs.

For the first time since 2002, the Cleveland Browns are entering the playoffs. Ironically, they are facing the same opponent they did last time, the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are two teams who are hometown favorites in Erie.

Terrible Towels are getting ready to be waived as others are ready to chant “Go Browns!”

We posed the question of what do people in Erie have to say about this upcoming matchup.

“Of course, we’re rooting for Steelers. We have all kinds of jersey and we are ready to go.” said Karen Collins.

Cleveland Browns fan Tom Pamin says he’s been looking forward to this game for a long time.

“I have lived here all my life and very few times have the Browns been in the playoffs.” Pamin said.

Browns fan Mike Sterbank says he’s happy as long as Pittsburgh keeps losing.

“I love the Browns and I am really happy about the Bills. It’s about time.” Sterbank said.

Fans will not be allowed in the stands for the Steelers and Browns game.

With many now set to watch the game at home, pizza shops are beginning to prepare for what’s expected to be a busy weekend.

“We order a lot more wings, especially at the new store, the 38th Street location, the store is selling a lot more wings there. I was just actually in the back folding boxes to make sure we have enough stacked up so we can have them for the weekend.” said Christina Vogel, owner of Donatos Pizza.

However, if you’re choosing to go watch a game at a restaurant or a bar, local owners are doing what they can to make sure they can welcome you in safely.

“This industry has taken a huge hit, not only the business owners but for the cooks, bartenders, the servers, so this just allows them an opportunity to recoup some of what they lost.” said Diana Merski, Owner of Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill.

The Bills will get things started as they are scheduled to play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:05 on Saturday afternoon.

The Steelers and the Browns will kick off on Sunday night.