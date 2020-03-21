Area students react to impact COVID-19 has on school careers

COVID-19 is creating a new normal for everyone, and college and high school seniors ready to graduate in just a few weeks may not get the chance to attend their senior prom, visit that potential employer or even walk at graduation.

These traditions are potentially being taken away from these students due to COVID-19. Many seniors are frustrated and upset about this, but some think this will make them more resilient and levelheaded.

