Area universities and health organizations implementing restrictions due to coronavirus

The COVID-19 coronavirus spread has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. In the wake of that announcement, a number of schools and health organizations are implementing face to face restrictions.

It’s a trend moving around the region, we started with now shaking hands, moving to touching elbows, now some organizations are scratching face to face contact entirely.

As colleges and universities across the county are adjusting their operations as COVID-19 continues to grow, Edinboro has joined the bandwagon.

The university sending out an email this morning to students regarding day to day operations once they return from spring break. For students enrolled in face to face classes on campus, spring break has been extended through the week of March 16th, allowing professors to prepare to teach courses online with classes resuming the week of March 23rd.

Edinboro University’s president saying in a statement that “We realize that many of these temporary changes are disruptive and decisions around them were not made lightly. We appreciate your patience and your support as we make arrangements that will allow us to proceed with confidence.”

All Penn State locations suspending classes saying in a statement that they have “Decided to move to remote learning for all classes beginning Monday, March 16th through Friday, April 3rd with a plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, April 6th at the earliest.”

As area universities are adjusting their operating schedules, St. Vincent hospital is also implementing a new visitor restriction. Effective today, the new policy will limit the number of visitors for a patient to one at a time in the patients’ hospital room.

“This is the first time that I can recall that we’ve made a recommendation on limiting visitors in our hospitals. We are really trying to protect our visitors, patients and care staff.” said Christopher Clark, President of St. Vincent.

Clark saying that there is no set end date for this restriction and adding they do not plan on banning patients.