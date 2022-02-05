Area warming shelters expect busy weekend as temperatures drop

It is expected to be another busy weekend for volunteers of area warming shelters with a weekend forecast calling for more temperatures in the teens.

One of those shelters is The Upper Room located on Peach Street.

The Upper Room has joined forces with other agencies in opening their places in the evening when temperatures get under 25 degrees.

Having a warm safe space for the homeless to stay is proving to be popular during the recent cold snap.

“We’ve been pretty busy cause it’s cold. People don’t like being out in the snow so we’ve been averaging 80-100 people. It’s a little busier, we usually have 50 to 60,” said Kennith Fuller, Employee of The Upper Room.

The Upper Room’s ongoing mission is to provide a warm, safe haven for Erie’s homeless. This is a mission that becomes even more critical in times of frigid temperatures.