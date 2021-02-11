Area shelters working to help Erie’s homeless community during freezing temperatures

The freezing temperatures have caused a difficult situation to get even worse for homeless people. Many shelters are working overtime to help them out.

The Community of Caring’s mission is to provide food, shelter, clothing and other basic necessities. As the temperatures drop, more people need their services.

“It’s a godsend. I mean, being outside, if you had to stay outside then you’d probably freeze.” said Mark Emhoff.

Emhoff is one of many people that eat meals and spend the day at the Community of Caring Center. Besides dealing with near freezing temperatures, he is also on disability and cannot work.

“It’s hard. I am used to working all my life and used to having a place to stay and there is a change.” Emhoff said.

Besides a place to stay during the day, the shelter gives out hot meals and a chance for people to get back on their feet.

“We are helping and directing them to the people they need, to help them get housing and stuff like that.” said Albert Russell. Russell is one of the workers who cooks as well as serves the meals. He says that as the temperatures drop, he has seen more people come in for help.

“During the day, a lot more people are coming in because of the cold. Most of the time, we don’t have issues. Once in a while, we got to tell people to leave for the safety of other people.” Russell said.

If a person cannot find a place to stay for the night, the Community of Caring will make room for them for the night.