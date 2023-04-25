If you’ve driven along the 700 block of French Street lately, you may have noticed that Arena BBQ and Pizza is no longer standing.

Erie Insurance purchased the building in December 2022 after the previous owner approached the Fortune 500 company with an offer.

Erie Insurance spokesperson Matthew Cummings released a statement on Tuesday on the purchase of the property, reading in part:

“While we have no immediate plans for the property, this acquisition made sense due to its adjacency to our parking garage and Erie Insurance Arena as well as our commitment to enhancing the streetscape of the neighborhood.”

After the demolition of the property is complete, the property will be landscaped into open green space.