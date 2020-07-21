Arguments in Eriez Magnetics lawsuit on firing

Oral arguments in the Eriez Magnetics civil lawsuit took place Tuesday afternoon.

The arguments were conduced via telephone in front of Judge David Ridge.

Former CEO of Eriez Magnetics Timothy Shuttleworth claimed that he was wrongfully fired after trying to follow Governor Wolf’s order to shut down non-life sustaining businesses.

Shuttleworth discussed at the time with owner Richard Merwin whether Eriez Magnetics was a life-sustaining business, and then to take appropriate action. He believes this led to his firing.