An effort to increase security and safety at a county library is underway.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said there was an effort last year to revamp the security plan of the Blasco Memorial Library after complaints from the public and staff.

He said the complaints at the library involved 17 disruptive harassment calls, nine calls for theft and vandalism and seven calls for physical altercations with some involving weapons.

Davis said armed security will now be present at the library.

“Having armed security there in the day and age in which we have, I think that it’s an added benefit. Surely there’s an added cost to that but what’s the cost of a life?” he explained.

Davis added that the county has a responsibility to the public and staff of the library, and he feels the decision is necessary.