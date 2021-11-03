ARP funds on hold for Rodger Young Park

The ordinance to put millions of dollars into Rodger Young Park was tabled by the Erie City Council on Wednesday.

Vice president of City Council Michael Keys is disappointed to learn his fellow members don’t see eye-to-eye on the need to put at least $2.2 million dollars of the ARP funds into Rodger Young Park.

Keys said Mayor Joe Schember’s administration wants to restore hope in certain zip codes, but not in areas that are in great need.

“The citizens are getting absolutely nothing out of this,” said Michael Keys, vice president of the Erie City Council. “I want the citizens to have something tangible from $76 million from the relief fund. We have to realize it’s a relief fund. It’s not a slush fund for government agencies.”

Keys hopes his proposal will be revived at a later date for a vote.

