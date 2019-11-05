Arrest made following threatening social media posts

Erie police along with the FBI now have answers as to who posted two threats on social media targeting three Erie schools.

City of Erie police Chief Dan Spizarny says, “Led to an individual that we brought to the station, a 15-year-old came in with his mother. They interviewed him and he admitted he in fact created the fake account and written that.”

Administration at Benjamin Wiley cancelled school Sunday evening.

Even though Erie Rise Academy wasn’t targeted, CEO Terry Lang tells us they are still taking precautionary measures calling in police to check all classrooms and busses.

The Erie School District releasing a statement saying: “We are thankful to law enforcement for the thorough investigation of these threats sand the timely arrests of the person responsible.. schools are not in session on Tuesday, November 5th due to Election Day. All district schools will be in session as planned on Wednesday, November 6th. “

Erie police say the suspect told them he didn’t attend on causing any harm.

“There’s two felony counts of terroristic threats and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. They’re filed as a juvenile allegation, he’s only 15. It’ll be handled through the juvenile court,” Spizarny added.

Erie schools say they’ll be taking extra precautions for the safety of its students.

Allison Reynolds, CEO of Benjamin Wiley Charter School says, “In the upcoming days, Wednesday through the end of next week we do plan on having heightened security around the perimeter of both of our schools, this location and our middle school. We’re also going to have security in the lobbies.”

Benjamin Wiley and Erie Rise Academy will still be closed Tuesday following the threatening social media post.



