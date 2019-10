Erie Police have confirmed that they’ve made an arrest in the case where a dog was beaten to death.



Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, an Erie woman came home to find her dog beaten to death. The dog was then euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Police say the arrest happened around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The name of the person arrested will not be released until the arraignment, which is expected to happen sometime later Wednesday.