Arrest made in fatal shooting on West 24th and Liberty Streets

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that happened on Thursday morning on the corner of West 24th and Liberty Streets.

The deadly shooting shook a West Side community, raising questions of safety.

“This is too close and everybody is shocked, everybody is confused, and everybody is scared,” said Rasna Shnai, West 24th Street resident.

34-year-old Jonathan Outlaw is charged for allegedly murdering 37-year-old Duane Buckner on October 31st.

“A lot of times shooting and homicides like this are an ongoing feud or are a disagreement between parties. This is a situation where all three people in the apartment were friends and knew each other,” said Chief Spizarny.

Outlaw is charged with numerous charges, including criminal homicide and murder. He is currently in Erie County Prison with no bail.

Action News has confirmed that Outlaw is the brother of the City of Erie’s Community Liaison Michael Outlaw.

“It’s really all up to police. I believe they will do what’s right and proper. I do really feel bad for both families involved in this incident,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The mayor, along with residents on West 24th and Liberty, are sending out their thoughts for everyone involved.

“Someone lost their life and someone else’s life is going to be ruined because of it and who knows how many other people are involved. It’s just a sad situation,” said Cheryl Yochim, West 24th Street resident.

Erie Police went back to the scene this afternoon with a search warrant to look for additional evidence, including the weapon that was used.

The Outlaw family wishes not to comment out of respect for both their family and the victims family.