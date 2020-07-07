Arrest made in Marshalls arson investigation

According to a recent statement released by the Pennsylvania State Police, an arrest has been made following the fire that was reported at Marshalls on the Fourth of July.

At 11:00 a.m. there was a report of a fire at Marshalls Department Store over on Peach Street in Summit Township.

The suspect lit a pillow on fire in the rear corner of the store and the fire then ignited five additional pillows.

The store was then evacuated and the fire was contained to the rear corner area and was then extinguished.

Information received by Pennsylvania State Police identified Jacob Michael Miller as the suspect who lit the pillows on fire.

A drivers license photo matched the neck tattoo that was caught on surveillance footage from the store.

Miller has been taken into custody and has admitted to starting the fire.

Miller remains in the Erie County Jail with multiple charges including aggravated arson, arson endangering persons, terroristic threats, simple assault and more.