Arrest warrant issued for juvenile wanted on adult charges for shots fired incident

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old wanted on adult charges for a shots fired incident.

According to Erie Police, 17-year-old Mason Galbraith allegedly pulled up in a vehicle to a house in the 300 block of Ross Street on July 24th.

Galbraith then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at the victims who were gathered on a porch, then drove away from the area North on Ross Street.

The bullets shot by Galbraith hit the house and narrowly missed some of the victims, which include three adults, two teenage juveniles and a 4-month-old baby.

Galbraith was charged under Fisher Bill specifications, a state law that permits juveniles accused of committing violent crime to be charged as adults, with counts of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.