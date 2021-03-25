Arrest warrant issued for man charged with fatally shooting a Titusville man

Millcreek Police are charging 20-year-old Regginal Welch with fatally shooting a Titusville man on Tuesday evening.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Regginal Welch of the 1100 block of West 26th Street. Welch is being charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

Millcreek Police say the victim, 25-year-old Casey Nadolny, was allegedly shot by Welch several times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Detective Cpl. Parmeter at (814) 838-9515 ext. 422. Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at http://www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.