Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in shooting that left a teenager in critical condition

Erie Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition.

Officers were called to the area of East 12th and Ash Streets around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17. While on scene, the responding officers found a large amount of shell casings.

Police were then called to a local hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. The 19-year-old victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the face, and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information is urged to call 870-1191.