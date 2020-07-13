Arrest warrant issued for man who drove his car over Peach Street and landed on the Bayfront Parkway

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who drove his car over the end of Peach Street and landed on the Bayfront Parkway.

According to Police, 35-year-old Christopher Schaffins will face charges for fleeing to avoid arrest, fleeing and eluding police as well as multiple traffic violation charges.

Police have reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop over on 29th and Liberty around 10 a.m. on Saturday July 11th.

It was at this traffic stop that Schaffins allegedly took off heading north on Peach Street.

Within minutes, police received a call that the vehicle crashed at State Street and the Bayfront.

Schaffins is currently in the hospital with severe head and spinal injuries.