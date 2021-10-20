Arrests made in connection to two homicide cases back in 2018

Two Erie families have some sense of closure after two brutal crimes that took place in 2018.

Police have made several arrests in connection to two homicides.

Here is more on the arrests and what neighbors who knew the victims have to say.

On Tuesday, October 19th, police charged two people in connection to the fatal shootings of 24-year-old Calvin Isaiah and 44-year-old Phillip Clark.

Neighbors we spoke to are glad to see that arrests have been made.

24-year-old Calvin Isaiah was shot and killed on August 30th, 2018 on East 26th Street.

He was the step son of county council chairman Andre Horton.

Michael Evans lives near the site of the murder. He is glad to see the family get closure and hopes nothing like that happens there again.

Less than a week after Isaiah’s murder, Philip Clark who was in a wheelchair was shot and killed in his West 29th Street home.

One neighbor we talked to who did not want to share her name said that he did not deserve to die like that.

“That was unusual. That was too close to home. I felt bad what could he do to protect himself,” said the neighbor.

Arrested in connection with both killings were Raeshawn D. Mccallum. He is facing charges including criminal homicide and is in prison without bond.

Grayson is facing charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and was arraigned on Tuesday.

Bishop Dwayne Brock became close to the family of Calvin Isaiah. He continues to say that violence has no place in the welfare of a city.

“I pray that the arrest will bring a sense of closure to the family that we recognize that nothing really closes. Emotions and feelings and love is still there, but hopefully this will help in such a way,” said Bishop Dwayne Brock, Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

According to the Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, the investigation is still ongoing and more people are facing criminal charges.

