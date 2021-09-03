Arrive Alive program teaches dangers of unsafe driving through technology

Families in the Conneaut, Ohio School District are hoping that a technological program can help teach their teen drivers about staying safe on the roads.

It’s called the Arrive Alive program, and it features a high-tech car that can simulate the effects from a variety of issues, including drinking, doing drugs and even texting while driving.

The best part is, the car never moves, keeping the student drivers safe. Some of the students were surprised how hard operating a vehicle while impaired really is.

“Honestly I thought I would do better,” said freshman Angela Wick. “But sometimes, if you are drunk or texting while driving, you never really know what happens.”

The Arrive Alive simulator visits schools across the country and is sponsored by the Unite organization.

