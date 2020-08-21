“Art in the Trees” event continuing in Cochranton this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The family friendly “Art in the Trees” continues this weekend in Cochranton.

About 25 decorated hula hoops are on display around the park, hanging from trees.

This year, the theme is “Circles.” The artwork has been in the trees since August 9th and will be auctioned off this weekend. The silent auction is sponsored by the Cochranton Junior Fair Board in Lions Park.

“They have all been created by individuals, and some of the junior fair board, some adults. They were put up two weeks ago and so they have been around for a couple of weeks and now they are going to be auctioned off tomorrow afternoon.” said Becky Leonard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar